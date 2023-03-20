Bellevue PD stepping up patrols to combat string of burglaries

BELLEVUE, March 17, 2023 - The Bellevue Police Department is stepping up patrols following a series of burglaries throughout the area.

BPD detectives are working to track down a crew of suspects they believe has robbed at least 16 homes over the past few months.

"This burglary crew is sophisticated, they are organized, and they are determined," said BPD's Meeghan Black.

Investigators say the burglars typically travel in groups of three, using trail systems to enter and leave neighborhoods, with a get-away car waiting in the wings.

"It makes it difficult for everyone because you don't have a suspicious vehicle coming in with people jumping out of the car, right? You can't really identify it or pinpoint it," Black said.

Most of these Bellevue burglaries have happened in the Lakemont area between 5:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M., after residents leave their homes. Police suspect the organized crime ring behind them could be responsible for home invasions spanning from Kent to Bellingham.

"We are dealing with so many jurisdictions that are investigating these, that it's really difficult to put a value on the loss. We do know that these suspects are targeting jewelry, cash, and high value items," said Black.

While surveillance photos suggest these burglars are brazen, BPD says they have a tendency to do everything possible to avoid contact with people.

"They've been scared off if somebody has been home, they have fled when someone yelled at them through one of their video surveillance systems." Black continued, "that's why it's important to make it look like you are at home, regardless of the time or the day."

Steps the Bellevue Police Department recommends to avoid being targeted include leaving your TV on when away from home, stashing valuables in a safe place, and making sure your alarm system is turned on.