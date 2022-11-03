Bellevue Opera Company Bouncing Back After $25,000 Theft

SEATTLE - The Bellevue Opera Company is working to bounce back after thousands of dollars worth of costumes and props went missing.

It's been a hard couple of years since the company's last performance.

"The last two years were the first times that we didn't have productions, or concerts, or being able to share the gifts and joy of music with our community," said Performer Veronica Olson. "It felt like a piece of our family was missing."

With their first show in nearly 36 months finally on the calendar, cast members felt there was a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It was very relieving, and I think much needed, especially after all of this serious stuff that was happening," Performer Michael Nim shared.

That was until it came time to take the company's costumes out of storage.

"They were gone, completely wiped out," said Bellevue Opera Company Co-Founder Pamela Casellaa. "Somebody came into our storage unit and decided, 'well, isn't this fun?' You know, maybe Halloween's coming, and they turned around and sold them."

Casella says the estimated $25,000 worth of missing items not only include plenty of pieces the company was planning to use in its upcoming production of "Oliver," but a treasure trove of keepsakes she'd collected throughout her own illustrious career.

Now, the crew has extra work on its plate one week before opening night.

"We've been sewing costumes, we've been sourcing materials, we've been contacting our local community theaters," Olson said.

Casella adds, "I've gotten calls from various companies saying, 'well, look, we've got these that we're trying to downsize, would you like them?'"

While she doesn't expect to recover any of the missing items, Casella remains hopeful this drama will end on a high note.

"I think people are very excited, ready to go, and that's how we could be helped," Casella said.

"We just hope people come. That's the most important thing now," said Olson.

The Bellevue Opera Company's production of "Oliver" will run November 9th and 10th at the Meydenbauer Center.