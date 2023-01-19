Bear cub orphans become best friends

SEATTLE, January 18, 2023 - A pair of bear cubs, both rescued orphans from different mothers, have become the best of friends since meeting for the first time in November. Juniper is an Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear who was found in Alaska. Fern is a Grizzly Bear found in Montana. The two spend their days wrestling and showing off their personalities. This is the first time in 3 decades Woodland Park Zoo has had new bears.