Watch CBS News
Features

Bear cub orphans become best friends

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Bear cub orphans become best friends 02:12

SEATTLE, January 18, 2023 - A pair of bear cubs, both rescued orphans from different mothers, have become the best of friends since meeting for the first time in November. Juniper is an Alaskan Coastal Brown Bear who was found in Alaska. Fern is a Grizzly Bear found in Montana. The two spend their days wrestling and showing off their personalities. This is the first time in 3 decades Woodland Park Zoo has had new bears. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 10:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.