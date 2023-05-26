'Barbie' and Ken explore the 'real world' and life with flat feet in new trailer

Hollywood Minute 5/26: New "Barbie" trailer Hollywood Minute 5/26: New "Barbie" trailer 01:37

(CNN) — She's just a Barbie girl living in… the real world?

The new trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed "Barbie" movie released on Thursday gives the first full look at Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) leaving Barbie Land to explore the "real world," and we're going to go ahead and say that today is "the best day ever!"

That is, until Barbie is seen having a full-on existential crisis.

"Some things have been happening that might be related," Barbie says to her pals, adding that she's experienced a "cold shower" and falling off her roof, instead of her usual float.

That's not even the worst part.

Giant blowout party ✅

Planned choreography ✅

New #BarbieTheMovie Trailer ✅

Only in Theaters July 21. pic.twitter.com/nDT4RYiD4B — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) May 25, 2023

"And my heels… are on the ground," Barbie says to her Barbie friends, who shriek and gasp at the sight of Barbie's flat feet. It's pandemonium, and it's hilarious.

As Barbie tries to solve this problem, her first stop is to see Kate McKinnon's "Weird Barbie," who tells Barbie that she has to go to the "real world."

"You can go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe," Weird Barbie says, as she lets Barbie choose the path of the pink pump, or the path of the human Birkenstock sandal.

And so, Barbie's journey with Ken through the real world begins. "Barbie in the real world? That's impossible," a human named Gloria, played by America Ferrera, says.

Clips of Barbie's flat-footed journey out in the world are shown as Cass Elliots' "Make Your Own Kind of Music" plays in the background. We see Barbie get arrested, Ken attempting to perform an appendectomy on a human, and Barbie running away from the villainous Mattel CEO played by Will Farrell, who is desperate to put her "back in a box."

It was also announced on Thursday the artists who are featured on the movie's soundtrack include Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Haim, Tame Impala, Nicki Minaj and one of the movie's stars, Ryan Gosling – whose musical number did not appear to be featured in the trailer. Producer and DJ Mark Ronson is the Executive Music Producer for the soundtrack.

The "Barbie" movie will hit theaters on July 21.