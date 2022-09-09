Barbarian review: this rental is a fixer-upper

By Nathan Durr

20th Century Studios

A fixer-upper, in theory, is a property that needs mending despite displaying resemblances of potential value. Zach Cregger's feature-length debut, Barbarian, has some rough edges and sore sights that are hard to ignore, but an overall solid foundation that ultimately makes the investment worth your time.

Set nearly entirely in an Airbnb on the outskirts of Detroit, a young woman discovers her recently acquired rental has been double-booked by a mystifying man whose intentions are undecipherable. After reluctantly deciding to stay the night, it's self-evident that there's more than meets the eye with this Airbnb and its inhabitant(s). If that sounds like your stereotypical basis for a horror film plot, you'd be correct, however, Barbarian is self-aware of any preconceived tropes and clichés inherently accustomed to such a plot. In fact, the film's trailers and marketing campaign have done a top-notch job of keeping the darker secrets of this film out of the spotlight. As the film progresses, the reality and merit of this Airbnb become questionable as we unearth the darker conundrums that lie beneath the surface.

When you inherit a fixer-upper, it's hard not to be overwhelmingly positive as you visualize what the end product may look like after the improvements have been made. Perhaps you selected the property because you noticed the house has good bones and a sturdy substructure. The house may present unique features that give it personality and character. That's what the first half of this film feels like. The set-up and execution of Barbarian's first 45-minutes are near perfection. Cregger impressively builds tension to a white-knuckling extent, the pacing is an effective slow burn, and the setting houses an engrossing vagueness that keeps the viewer engaged and intrigued. Zach Kuperstein's cinematography is noteworthy as he successfully captures the unsettling normalcy of the Airbnb's surface level and the juxtaposed wretched crawl spaces of the sub-basement. The film's score by Anna Drubich is a mixture of crying orchestral cues intertwined with the backdrop of a pulsating heart, mimicking the heart rates of its characters and viewers alike. The performances by Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård are particularly noteworthy. However, like with most home improvement jobs, the deeper you explore, the more complications arise.

My issues with Barbarian begin near the halfway point of the film. After a certain point, Barbarian opens up and provides context, and explains the history of the Airbnb alongside its surrounding environment. There's a drastic tonal shift that completely undermines the tension and goodwill established in the first half. It tries to replicate previously effective scenes only to feel repetitive and monotonous. It's a second half that requires an impressive amount of suspension of disbelief. Characters that went out of their way to avoid the horror movie clichés suddenly find themselves plagued by poor decisions. The film's twist is relegated to a brief stint of exposition before asking the audience to move on so as to not think about it too much. Most notably, Barbarian feels hollow with its themes. There are conversations about misogyny, rural suburban degradation, the ineptitude of law enforcement, and the horrific acts and consequences of assault, however, these are merely mentioned and not given ample consideration. Barbarian feels like it was conceptualized with an "interesting" concept at the forefront meanwhile sacrificing its themes, character development, and plausibility for it.

Your mileage with Barbarian heavily depends on your feelings for where this film goes in the second half. Some may find the set-up not worth the payoff, and others may enjoy the lengths of absurdity nearing the third act. For me, the first half presents enough redeemable qualities to recommend seeking this film out. If you're familiar with James Wan's Malignant (2021) or Sam Raimi's earlier work with the Evil Dead franchise, Barbarian closely resembles those campy sentiments with dark humor and an incongruous tone sprinkled throughout. Barbarian doesn't fully embrace its eccentric premise, taking itself rather seriously in its more risible scenes on paper. This leads to tonal inconsistencies and an identity crisis, caught between being aware of its inanity and playing it grievously. There is a well-made substratum somewhere beneath the uncertainties, however. The film is certainly a conversation starter. It breathes some originality into the tired tropes of the horror genre. It's well-acted for the most part, its underground production design establishes an extraordinary atmosphere, and the sound design is layered with subtle creaks and unforeseen faint groans from various directions. It's the more subtle aspects of the first half that are the highlights for me. It's the divisive second half that brings to question whether or not this fixer-upper has potential or not.