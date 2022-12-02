Ballard scout troop selling Christmas trees for good cause

SEATTLE, December 1, 2022 - Rarely is the sound a chainsaw running reason to smile, but when it comes from St. Alphonsus Church this time of year, the community knows the holidays are in full swing.

Ballard Scout Troop 100 is selling Christmas trees for a good cause, in what's become a longstanding tradition in the neighborhood. Proceeds will fund the troop's adventures throughout the year, with a portion being donated to local churches and the Ballard Food Bank.

Lot Manager Vanessa Dennison says folks have been buying their trees from the troop for generations, and speaking with them is great professional practice for the scouts.

"It really is fun to watch the younger scouts sort of learn to deal with the public, and they get over some shyness. They like to hang out with the broom initially, and by the end of the lot, they're hauling trees and talking to people." Dennison continued, "we have a lot of old scout families that come back, and the scouts are nostalgic about having worked at the lot, and the families are excited to be able to keep coming every year."

The lot is staffed entirely by scouts and their families. Every tree they sell is grown locally on the Olympic Peninsula.

Visitors are welcome to stop by between 2:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. Wednesday through Friday. The lot is open from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. on weekends.