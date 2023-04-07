Ballard NW Senior Center seeking extra help as it celebrates 50th year

SEATTLE, April 6, 2023 - For half a century, it's been a place where older adults can come together, learn, and access resources that make a difference in their lives.

"Everyone here is just so grateful for the activities, there's trips, we have community meals," said Bernie Bowers, a volunteer and member of the Ballard Northwest Senior Center.

"You see people be thankful to grow, and to find community that they don't find when they're home and sitting in front of a TV," Ballard NW Senior Center Executive Director Carlye Teel said.

Teel shares Ballard Northwest relies on donations make activities like Thursday's Passover seder possible, with charitable contributions making up 75% of the organization's budget.

"We were providing services all through the pandemic, so our expenses continued on and actually went up," said Teel. "Now with interest rates climbing, and people are feeling the pinch, and some of our really big donors are cutting back."

The senior center is now in need of some critical upgrades, including replacement of its elevator 'Old Ironsides.'

"Goodness, in a senior center, we really need an elevator." Teel continued, "our poor van is on its last legs... they've siphoned our gas enough times that we actually had to take it in and get the gas tank and everything repaired."

That's why Ballard Northwest is rallying to raise an extra $50,000 as it kicks off its 50th year. Teel says it's support that would go a long way toward keeping the center open for decades to come.

"To be able to come to a place and learn and grow is kind of just human nature," said Teel. "Donations are just absolutely critical and vital, and without them, there wouldn't be a senior center."

As part of its fundraising efforts, the Ballard Northwest Senior Center will be selling t-shirts and tote bags over the next few weeks. You can learn more about how to get involved by following this link.