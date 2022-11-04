Bainbridge Island Mom Looks to Streamline the Adoption Process with New App

SEATTLE - A Western Washington mom is hoping to modernize the adoption process with a new smartphone app.

"I wanted to be a mom by the time I was 26. I remember saying that when I was probably around eight," said Erin Quick, founder and CEO of PairTree.

Quick is a Bainbridge Island mother of two whose experience starting a family was anything but easy.

"It was after our third miscarriage that we just said, 'we've always said we wanted to have one and adopt one,' and so we moved into the world of adoption." Quick continued, "we were getting quotes that were around $60,000 to adopt an infant in the United States, and timelines were 24 months."

Then Erin realized there's a better way. In most states, prospective parents and expectant mothers can connect without going through an adoption agency.

"We got approved to adopt, that took six to eight weeks, we built an online profile, and within a month, we were in a hospital room in Michigan holding our son," said Quick.

That inspired her to launch PairTree, a digital platform streamlining independent adoptions for parents, and helping expectant moms find the right families to connect with.

"She can search by personality, and then filter by anything else that's important to her. So, whether it's education, location, down to political affiliation and zodiac sign," Quick said.

Quick adds the process isn't just faster, it's more cost-effective, reducing adoption fees to $15,000 on average. She shares it also fosters better connections between adoptive families and biological parents.

"We have our relationships with our birth families, and all any of us want is the healthiest and happiest kiddos, and part of that is making sure that we can answer the questions openly and honestly for them, in terms of like, 'where do I come from? Why was I placed for adoption?'"

While the service just went mobile, PairTree has helped 137 expectant moms make the first move over the past 18 months. Just under 600 families have registered for the service.

"There is no better feeling for us, that, like, 'wow, she found the right family for her,'" Quick said. "When I get baby pictures at the end of that, I think, that makes all of us so happy."