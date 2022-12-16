"Bablyon" review: A censorious love letter to the Hollywood of old

A sprinkle of Federico Fellini's La Dolce Vita (1960), a dash of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), with a hint of Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) is comparable to the lengths in which to describe Damien Chazelle's new 189-minute epic, Babylon. The film predominately observes a trio of characters played by Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Diego Calva alongside supporting characters including the likes of Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart. The cast largely represents an era in Hollywood on the cusp of a tumultuous transition converting from silent films of the late 1920s to "talkies" in the early 30s. What ensues is an intemperate billet-doux to the medium of filmmaking and a critical examination of those caught in the cocaine-induced whirlwind of the roaring 20s and their failure to adapt to an evolving industry. It's over-indulgent, dizzying, audacious, and slightly pretentious, however, Damien Chazelle's Babylon may just be one of my favorite theatrical experiences of the year and a top contender come awards season.

Those familiar with Chazelle's previous work know that at the forefront of his films are compelling characters complete with moral dilemmas, internal/external conflicts, and motivations. Whether it be the uncompromised hot-tempered psychological warfare between musician and teacher in Whiplash (2014), the oscillating compromise of choosing between your dreams or romance in La La Land (2016), or the heart-wrenching depiction of a reclusive man whose devotion to work stems from tragedy in First Man (2018), Chazelle's filmography consistently provides thorough character studies and memorable character dynamics. Although Babylon primarily focuses on an era rather than any one individual, it's a testament to Chazelle's writing abilities to ensure the characters that inhabit this overzealous reality aren't overshadowed by the sheer scale of this film.

Babylon is no exception when it comes to memorable characters. Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, an aspiring actress hell-bent on achieving stardom despite her carousing tendencies. The script gives Robbie's character the most range to work with going from reveling in the many over-the-top parties to somberly struggling to fit into this new transitional period in Hollywood. The trajectory of her character sticks with you in the end and is what I'd consider the heart and soul of this film. Conversely, Brad Pitt's character, Jack Conrad, is well-established as one of the most recognizable actors of the silent era. He shares similar characteristics inherent in Nellie's sybaritic nature, often taking his status for granted and conducting himself in a vainglorious and insolent manner. It's not until the shift into the new era of filmmaking do we see Jack struggle with his identity and confidence as an actor, wrestling with the importance of maintaining artistic integrity and losing the battle for relevancy.

As indelible as those characters are, Diego Calva's "Manny Torres" serves as the audience's perspective into Babylon's Mephistophelian world. Despite being the main character, Manny feels slightly underwritten compared to the previously discussed characters and merely feels like a point of view into the havoc and disorganization that surrounds him. The pandemonium that surrounds Manny is the central theme of the story. For those unfamiliar with the Old Testament, Babylon is a story of a world that has fallen to sin, built upon mankind's interest in depravity and perversion. In an act of defiance and to make a name for themselves, man built a tower that reached the heavens. As a result, they were scattered about and their central language became many languages, ultimately causing confusion. Damien Chazelle's portrait of Hollywood during the 20s and post-silent era largely follows this structure. The rise and fall of Babylon's characters highlight that era's inability for many to communicate with the evolving

language of cinema. It became more about dissipation and intemperance, and less about adapting to a new medium, fundamentally causing confusion and self-loathing.

As critical as this film is about the film industry during this transitional period, it's also unmistakably transparent with its admiration for the process of filmmaking. Despite the transgressions and unfathomable wickedness depicted in this film, Babylon is a celebration of the advancements in cinema and the meaningful impact films have on both the ones who make them and the ones who watch them. Some of Babylon's best scenes accentuate the collaborative and creative process of making a film, highlighting the improvisational nature behind the scenes of productions and finding comical success in the spontaneity of navigating through new filmic techniques. A scene that stands out involves Nellie's changeover into her first talking film. It's a sequence built upon the inability to adapt to the process of sound recording resulting in nerves and recurrent takes. The result is a manic rush to capture a serviceable take amidst an obstreperous frenzy and it's one of the best scenes of the year.

Another notable aspect of Babylon is Justin Hurwitz's up-tempo score. Frequent collaborator on Chazelle's previous films, Justin's score matches the film's corybantic spirit while also providing quieter compositions to accompany the film's more somber scenes. Justin's melodies have been the standouts of each year in which Chazelle has released a film, and Babylon is no different. Cinematographer Linus Sandgren, another frequent collaborator of Chazelle's, provided his trained eye to the look of this film. The film has multiple long takes with simulated unbroken shots, specifically a dance sequence involving Margot Robbie's character near the beginning of the film that set the tone for the type of film you're in for. It's loud, unapologetic, and begs to be seen on the largest screen possible with an audience.

For a film that surpasses three hours, it never lags in pacing. Each momentous scene one after another, culminating in an incredible third act eliciting shades of Giuseppe Tornatore's Cinema Paradiso (1988). Babylon is a precarious retrospective of the evolution of filmmaking and a compelling juxtaposition to the Hollywood we know today. This film casts a critical eye on how the studio system used to be and perhaps still is, but it's also a reminder of the beauty of cinema and a celebration of the artists that have come before. Most importantly, Babylon's irrefutable quality as a film is a reminder of why I've fallen in love with filmmaking.