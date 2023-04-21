Auto thefts on the rise, SPD handing out steering wheel locks

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 — Seattle has seen a 73% increase in auto thefts since 2019 and a 9% increase just since last year. Kia and Hyundai models are especially susceptible due to a Tik Tok challenge exposing a weakness in the manufacturing of the vehicles which enables them to be stolen more easily. The Seattle Police Department is trying to combat auto theft by distributing steering-wheel locks to Seattle residents. One resident, Helen Shampain, says her Kia was almost stolen when a neighbor caught the would-be thieves and they ran off. She is picking up a lock to add another layer of protection to her vehicle.