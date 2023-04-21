Watch CBS News
Features

Auto thefts on the rise, SPD handing out steering wheel locks

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Auto thefts on the rise, SPD handing out steering wheel locks
Auto thefts on the rise, SPD handing out steering wheel locks 02:16

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 — Seattle has seen a 73% increase in auto thefts since 2019 and a 9% increase just since last year. Kia and Hyundai models are especially susceptible due to a Tik Tok challenge exposing a weakness in the manufacturing of the vehicles which enables them to be stolen more easily. The Seattle Police Department is trying to combat auto theft by distributing steering-wheel locks to Seattle residents. One resident, Helen Shampain, says her Kia was almost stolen when a neighbor caught the would-be thieves and they ran off. She is picking up a lock to add another layer of protection to her vehicle.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 9:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.