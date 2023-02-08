Auburn mom attends State of the Union, urges Congressional action on child care

SEATTLE, February 7, 2023 - A local mom made the trip from Washington State to Washington, D.C. to attend this year's State of the Union address.

Auburn mother of five Angélica Maria Gonzalez was seated next to U.S. Senator Patty Murray on Capitol Hill Monday evening. She says a lack of access to child care has affected her family immensely.

"My oldest is 17, and I've struggled with childcare for 17 years," said Gonzalez. "I've had to turn down amazing positions that could have profoundly changed my family's circumstances, I had to turn down those positions because I couldn't find childcare. I've gone through, you know, looking within a 60-mile radius, no childcare. It's just absolutely crazy."

Gonzalez and Senator Murray are urging Congress to take action on what they call a "child care crisis" this session.

"People cannot afford childcare, they can't find a slot, they're on long waiting lists, our providers are turning over help on a constant basis." said Sen. Murray.

"This is a serious issue that affects businesses, it affects the families, it affects children, and it's just honestly not acceptable," Gonzalez said.

Leilani Dela Cruz, director of the City of Seattle's Early Learning Division, says demand for child care is rising as parents head back to office buildings. However increasing costs and workforce shortages are presenting challenges to families getting the support they need.

"In some cases, sending your child to full time care is equivalent to paying for college tuition. For many families, they would have to spend up to two thirds of their income on child care, just to be able to go to work," said Dela Cruz.

"It's a universal problem, it's a national problem, it's not just here in Seattle or even here in King County." Dela Cruz continued, "If we're going to tackle the child care crisis as a systemic crisis, federal support is going to be necessary."

A new report from the U.S. Department of Labor calls child care expenses "untenable" for families throughout the country, and urges greater federal investments.