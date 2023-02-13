Auburn grocery store donates $50k Powerball bonus to local food bank

SEATTLE, February 10. 2023 - An Auburn grocery store is using Powerball proceeds to empower people fighting hunger in the community.

"It was very exciting to hear that there was a Powerball winner here in Auburn," said Auburn Food Bank Executive Director Debbie Christian. "Then you're hoping that they're your friend, right?"

Christian was hopeful, but didn't expect one person's lottery luck at a local supermarket to become a win for the Auburn Food Bank.

"You're kind of hoping that maybe they know something about the Auburn Food Bank, and would be interested in helping," Christian said.

While it's unclear whether anyone has claimed the more than $750 million prize, the Auburn Fred Meyer that sold the winning ticket received a $50,000 bonus from the Washington State Lottery. But instead of pocketing the money, the store decided to donate it all to the food bank down the street.

"The phone call comes, you know, yesterday morning at 10:30." Christian continued, "the gal from Fred Meyer is stumbling all over herself trying to explain to me that there's some money out here that they're willing to give us, and you know, 'will you accept this donation?' And it's like, 'what? Yes, of course, who wouldn't?"

Christian says the donation will pay for roughly 66,000 meals in the neighborhood.

"We can definitely turn that into a lot of food purchases here. Like right now we're way down on produce and fresh product, and so now I'll be able to go buy that. It'll make a huge difference for families," said Christian.

At a time when donations are down and needs on the rise, Christian feels the gift means even more.

"There was a lot of tears inside yesterday, you know, volunteers who work here and see the need, clients who come through and know that our shelves are a little bit more empty than normal, so this was very heartwarming for all of us," said Christian.

Christian adds while the donation from Fred Meyer will make a big impact, needs in the community are constant. She encourages anyone who can to consider dropping by the Auburn Food Bank to volunteer.