Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium selected for potential Buffalo-KC AFC Championship Game

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The NFL announced on Thursday that Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta has been selected as the site for a potential AFC Championship match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

NFL clubs approved a resolution last week to limit the inequalities created by the cancelation of the Monday Night Football match-up between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. This included a measure that forced the playing of this year's AFC Championship Game at a neutral site if the participating teams had played an unequal number of games, and both could have been the number one seed and hosted the game, had all of the clubs in the AFC played a full 17-game season.

Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs ready at the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Brett Carlsen / AP

Ordinarily, the higher-seeded team hosts the AFC Championship Game. In this instance, the only two teams that would be affected are the Bills and the Chiefs.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship Game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world-class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans, and partners."

Should Buffalo and Kansas City end up in the AFC Championship, the game will be played on Sunday, January 29, at 6:30 p.m. ET., on CBS. Buffalo and Kansas City season ticket holders would have first priority to purchase championship game tickets.

Additional details -- including ticket availability and exact pricing -- will be announced at a later date.