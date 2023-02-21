Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church prays for Jimmy Carter as he enters hospice care

Ebenezer Baptist Church reflects on ailing Former President Jimmy Carter’s civil rights contributi Ebenezer Baptist Church reflects on ailing Former President Jimmy Carter’s civil rights contributi 02:05

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Georgians are showing their support for Former President Jimmy Carter during his health battle, including the historic Black churches and communities that are celebrating his contributions to the civil rights movement.

During this Sunday morning service, members of Ebenezer Baptist Church offered prayers and encouragement to Carter, the nation's 39th president, after learning about his decision to enter hospice care at his home in Plains. Carter's grandson, Jason, was at the church service, as Ebenezer offered its support for the oldest living former U.S. President, who turned 98 years old in October.

"We love him, and we're praying for him, and he's done so much," said church member Joyce Peacock.

The historic church is where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. served as co-pastor with his dad. As church members celebrated Black History Month, they also reflected on Carter's ties to that history.

"President Carter streams Ebenezer every Sunday, so President Carter if you are streaming this day, know that our prayers are with you, we love you, and hang in there," Executive Pastor Dr. John H. Vaughn said from the pulpit.

Vaughn also spoke on behalf of the church's senior pastor, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who was away on an assignment.

"It means a lot for us here at Ebenezer and that he sees us as a spiritual home for social justice, a spiritual home as America's Freedom Church," he said, referring to Carter. "He is one who has really walked the walk for inclusion for all people."

Carter, who won a Nobel Peace Prize for his ability to resolve conflicts, fought alongside Black Americans for civil rights, and more than 40 years ago, he launched The Carter Center to support human rights. He and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter also worked with Habitat for Humanity, building homes for underserved families for nearly 40 years.

"President Carter just left a beautiful legacy of what could be done with the power of the office. Such humility and generosity in the years after his presidency," said Eli Klarman, a Georgia resident and tour guide.

It's a legacy that will live on in Georgia and around the world.