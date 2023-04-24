Watch CBS News
Features

Assault weapons sales ban on desk of Governor

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Assault weapons sales ban on desk of Governor
Assault weapons sales ban on desk of Governor 02:19

SEATTLE, April 21, 2023 — House Bill 1240 has passed through Legislature in Washington State and is now on the desk of Governor Jay Inslee who is expected to sign it into law. The bill prohibits the sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of assault weapons including AR-15s, AK-47s and other similar style weapons. Those who are already owners of these types of weapons will get to keep them. Controversy around the bill has led to speculation from Republicans that there will be lawsuits to come once signed into law.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 10:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.