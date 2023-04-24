Assault weapons sales ban on desk of Governor

SEATTLE, April 21, 2023 — House Bill 1240 has passed through Legislature in Washington State and is now on the desk of Governor Jay Inslee who is expected to sign it into law. The bill prohibits the sale, distribution, manufacture and importation of assault weapons including AR-15s, AK-47s and other similar style weapons. Those who are already owners of these types of weapons will get to keep them. Controversy around the bill has led to speculation from Republicans that there will be lawsuits to come once signed into law.