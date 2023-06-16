Asheville man possessed over 10,000 child porn images, police say

AP Top Stories 7 - AM AP Top Stories 7 - AM 00:55

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- An Asheville man is charged after police say he possessed over 10,000 images depicting child porn and shared those images online.

The Asheville Police Department says Dennis Joe Voss, 71, was arrested on June 8, 2023, after an investigation that lasted about a year and started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say members of APD's Computer Crimes Unit and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation agents found information that Voss was using a file-sharing service to transfer Child Sexual Abuse Material files, otherwise known as child porn.

Dennis Joe Voss is charged after police say he possessed over 10,000 images depicting child porn and shared those images online. Buncombe County Detention/WLOS

"We were able to determine he had other investigations going on him, as well," Asheville Police Detective Scott James said. "We developed enough information on him to develop a search warrant for July of 2022. During the investigation, we were able to seize more evidence."

After executing a search warrant at Voss' South Asheville apartment, police claim more evidence that confirmed his involvement was found.

A lengthy computer forensic analysis uncovered over 10,000 files of child porn, police say.

Voss is charged with five counts of second-degree child exploitation in the case and was given a $100,000 secured bond by a magistrate. Detention center records say his next court date is June 30, 2023.