As meth overdoses surge in Seattle, experts recommend incentive program

SEATTLE - A new report shows meth use is spiking in Seattle, and experts say an incentive program could go a long way toward keeping people clean.

"We have a real epidemic on our hands," said WSU Professor and Researcher Dr. Michael McDonell, who leads the university's PRISM Collaborative. "As a result of the higher potency and the greater availability, we're seeing increased use, and we're seeing increased deaths, and this is something that is really kind of scary."

McDonell is one of the minds behind a recent City of Seattle audit highlighting the need for action. According to the report, King County saw 98 methamphetamine-involved deaths in 2016. Last year, that number reached 365, and as of early October, it's already at 318 this year.

"I think that the city, like many other cities, realizes they've got to do something about this," McDonell sad.