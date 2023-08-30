Armed home invasions sparks fear in Asian community

SEATTLE, August 29, 2023 — In a series of alarming incidents, 14 armed home invasions since June have left South Seattle's Asian community on high alert. The most recent attack, unfolding in the tranquil Beacon Hill neighborhood, saw a disturbing encounter as two masked assailants rushed and tased a man trying to enter a home. The man was robbed at gunpoint while the criminals took off with his belongings, leaving residents shaken and concerned for their safety.

Connie So, President of Asian Pacific American Advocates Greater Seattle, says elderly immigrants and those who don't speak English are most at risk. The community is urging law enforcement agencies to prioritize resources and implement measures to swiftly address this concerning trend.

The Seattle Police Department says the suspects in these invasions are usually a group of 3-7 armed teens. While there have been 14 incidents, police suspect there to be more that have gone unreported. Anyone with information should contact the police immediately.