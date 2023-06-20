Archeologists study 135-year-old ship ‘Equator’ before its final goodbye

SEATTLE, June 16, 2023 — An 80 foot ship built by Matthew Turner in 1888 lived many lives before being abandoned near the Port of Everett in the 1960s. Equator was used as a schooner, a fishing boat and a tug boat and researchers from Texas A&M University are studying the vessel to better understand how ships were built during that time. Housed under a shed for decades, the ship is set to be dismantled after its stern collapsed a few years back. The Port of Everett plans to incorporate timber from the ship into local art.