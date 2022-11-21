Angel of the Winds Casino Resort hosts Little Angels toy drive

Arlington, WA – Angel of the Winds Casino Resort is proud to announce the Little Angels Toy Drive running from December 1 to December 22. On December 22 at 2PM, we will be loading up a truck full of toys for all the children in the local community.

The holiday season is here and it's time to give back! The Little Angels Toy Drive is partnering with Arlington Food Bank to bring much-needed warmth and cheer this holiday season. This partnership will provide a much-needed service to those who could use some light in their lives. Donate a toy and you'll receive $5 free play.[1]

"From all of us here at Little Angels Toy Drive - thank you for being part of this," said Travis O'Neil, CEO. "With your help, we can reach our goal of 1,000 toys for children in Arlington who could use some holiday joy."

Let's make this happen - donate a toy today at the Players Club inside Angel of the Winds Casino Resort! Thank you so much for helping us spread happiness and hope this holiday season!

You can make a difference! 💖 🎁 🤗