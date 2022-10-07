Amsterdam review: David O. Russell's historical dramedy is a test of patience

Amsterdam has the components of a decent film buried underneath layers of convolution, technical flaws, and a script that ultimately feels hollow and debased of any vehemence. Amsterdam somehow concurrently manages to feel overfilled yet emaciated - a recurring theme readily apparent throughout David O. Russell's prosaic filmography. With Christian Bale and Robert DeNiro returning as frequent collaborators and newcomers of the likes of John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Anya-Taylor Joy, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, and even Taylor Swift, it's hard to resist their incontrovertible magnetism. Despite boasting a redoubtable cast, Amsterdam does very little to provide them with any resemblance of depth and nuance. Instead, more time was spent on developing a plot that is both many-faceted and straightforward concomitantly.

Amsterdam opens with a claim portraying the following events as mostly true. We follow a trio of best friends who bond over their time in WWI. Burt Berendsen, played by Christian Bale, is a scintillating one-eyed doctor vehemently fixated on providing medical services for war veterans. John David Washington's debonair Harold Woodman, a stoic wartime veteran turned lawyer. Valerie Voze, characterized by Margot Robbie, is tasked with nursing the two men back to full health during the war. The triad forms a tight-knit bond in Amsterdam after the war, exploring their existence and discovering the aspects of life worth living for. Their fellowship is tested when a wrongful murder was blamed on Burt and Harold, decidedly uncovering an insurrection led by a fascist coalition.

Starting with what works - the performances. Bale plays his character with empathy and compassion and contributes heavily to the film's hyperactive tone. John David Washington provides some much-needed tranquility and Margot Robbie is radiant as usual as a free-spirited nurse with undertones of consternation and perturbation. All three are charismatic and winsome, developing a robust nucleus for the film's plot to pirouette around. The supporting roles, as brief as they were, are also notable. Rami Malek and Anya Taylor-Joy's Libby and Tom Voze were standout side characters as an irksome powerhouse couple with seemingly good intentions. Taylor Swift's stans will be disheartened to discover a relatively small role, despite contributing copiously to the conflict of the plot. Outside of the plot, Emmanuel Lubezki's cinematography is impressive, albeit derivative of compositions akin to Wes Anderson's and not to the extent of his other films previously worked on with Alfonso Cuarón and Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Regrettably, the positives end there. Amsterdam's tone seems to alternate between your typical happy-go-lucky high-spirited screwball comedy and a searing trepidation of corporate greed, authoritarianism, oppression, and dictatorship. It speaks on concerning matters but somehow with a light-hearted smirk, leading to a myriad of tonal inconsistencies. It's borderline a historical farce masquerading as a high-stakes political thriller with "compelling" twists and turns. A film of this scale is sure to have a few technical flaws, however, the number of off-putting mistakes was almost concerning. Poor ADR, continuity errors, a lack of cohesion in between cuts, and a low-grade understanding of pacing, flow, and time was inordinately evident and woefully distracting. The acting and editing vigorously tried to inject energy into the film, completely stilted by the sluggish pacing and slow development of the plot. The dialogue is burdensome with heavy exposition and characters are forced to repeat themselves to help audiences decipher its fiddly narrative.

Fiddly narratives and David O. Russell go hand in hand, in fact. He somehow finds a way to convolute simple premises and elongates his films to unnecessary lengths. For a runtime of over two hours, you'd think that'd allow time to explore its themes beyond a simple surface-level understanding. I would have hoped its characters feel three-dimensional, rich with depth, arcs, and progression. Instead, we're treated to a half-baked inadequately realized historical pasquinade that fundamentally and narratively falls short. It's a plot that prides itself on revelations and divulgence, however easily discernable within the first third of the film. You'll quickly come to the point where you're miles ahead of the film, waiting for it to catch up to where you're at while it takes the longest route possible to get there. By the end, you've spent two hours watching some great acting ring hollow a very rudimentary and elementary-level understanding of love, kindness, and togetherness.

Release date: Friday, October 7, 2022