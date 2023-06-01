Watch CBS News
Amazon employees walk off job in response to return to office mandate, climate

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 — Around 1,000 Amazon tech workers walked out of their jobs on Wednesday to protest recent layoffs, climate issues and the return to office mandate. The demonstration took place in front of The Spheres downtown. Employees say return to office policies should be a choice rather than be enforced. They also say the carbon footprint of thousands of cars on the road driving to and from the office is negatively impacting the climate. 

First published on June 1, 2023 / 9:53 AM

