All American - 'Mask off'

REBORN – It's Spring Break for GAU, but the well-deserved break brings some big changes when an old friend surprises Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Olivia (Samantha Logan) searches for the courage to share her truth, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) has a decision to make as her career skyrockets, and Layla has an eye-opening conversation. James Lafferty directed the episode written by Micah Cyrus (#517). Original airdate 4/24/2023