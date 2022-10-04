Watch CBS News
All American - 'Ludacrismas'

SEASON PREMIERE – With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer.  Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets news about his hand, but he isn't sure what to do.  After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation.  Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad's company back.  Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) feels replaced when Laura (Monet Mazur) makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future.  Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#501). Original airdate 10/10/2022.    

