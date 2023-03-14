All American - 'Legacy'

Despite his grief, Jordan (Micheal Evans Behling) attempts to man up in his dad's absence, but when Billy's death is used to garner positive attention for the struggling GAU football program, Jordan is left wondering if his legacy is only to live in his father's shadow. Back at the Baker house, no one knows how to confront Laura's (Monet Mazur) excessive den-mothering, and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) gets ready for her extravagant video premiere event. Jes Macallen directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#514). Original airdate 3/20/23