Watch CBS News
Features

All American - 'I need love'

/ CW11 Seattle

I Need Love | All American Season 5 Episode 5 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

CRUCIAL MISTAKE – Still not satisfied with her article, Olivia (Samantha Logan) gets Billy's (Taye Diggs) help to find the missing piece before her deadline.  JJ (Hunter Clowdus) ropes Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) into a Valentine's Day fraternity speed dating event, which leaves Jordan questioning what's really happening between him and Layla (Greta Onieogou). Coop (Bre-Z) has an opportunity to audit a law class but faces stiff competition for the coveted spot.  Meanwhile, JJ begins to wonder if Asher (Cody Christian) is using recruiting as a ploy to get JJ to take off season seriously.  Michael Schultz directed the episode written by John A. Norris. (#505). Original airdate 11/14/2022.    

First published on November 8, 2022 / 11:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.