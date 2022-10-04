All American: Homecoming - 'We need a resolution'

SEASON PREMIERE – After the holiday break, Simone (Geffri Maya) returns to Bringston ready to focus solely on tennis and learns what it's really like to be top six. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is faced with a decision he's been putting off since before the holidays. Frustrated with how Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is treating her, Keisha (Netta Walker) reverts to her old ways and throws a last-minute New Year's Eve party. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) and Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) try to adjust to their new environments and challenges. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (#201). Original airdate 10/10/2022