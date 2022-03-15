All American: Homecoming - 'Truth Hurts'

GETTING ANSWERS – When the power goes out at Bringston, everyone takes the time to reveal some surprising truths to each other. Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with telling her friends about her son when she learns he will be in town for a visit, and Thea unexpectedly turns to Simone for dating advice. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) becomes worried about JR (Sylvester Powell) who is dealing with issues in the wrong way. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) challenges Keisha (Netta Walker) when she is ready to give up on her choreography dreams. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara's (Kelly Jenrette) relationship comes to a head, leaving them questioning how to move forward. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Holli Overton (#105). Original airdate 3/21/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.