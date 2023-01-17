Watch CBS News
All American Homecoming - 'Rock the boat'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Bright Lights | All American: Homecoming Season 2 Trailer | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

CLEARING THINGS UP – Once again, Simone's (Geffri Maya) world has been rocked leaving her no choice but to stand up for herself with her support system fighting right by her side.  Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is at a personal low, but things get worse when a salacious rumor circulates about him and the baseball team.  Keisha's (Netta Walker) dance trajectory hits a major roadblock leaving everyone to rally around her.  JR (Sylvester Powell) reflects on his friendship when Cam (Mitchell Edwards) shows interest in KEK.  Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) struggles with trying to balance being president and being an aunt.  Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Cam'ron Moore & Jeffrey David Thomas (#208). Original airdate 01/23/2023. 

January 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

