All American: Homecoming - 'No more drama'

SELF-CARE – When Amara (Kelly Jenrette) realizes that the student body is still reeling from recent events on campus, she gives everyone a mental health day. While everyone seems to be enjoying the activities on the quad, Simone (Geffri Maya) struggles with relaxing and finding a connection that doesn't involve tennis. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is feeling insecure about his relationship with Thea (Camille Hyde), so he makes plans for the two of them, but when Thea gets a surprise visitor, things get awkward for Thea. Keisha (Netta Walker) is worried about how Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is holding up, but is commandeered by her dance professor, leaving Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) the opportunity to step up for Cam. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) tries his hand at casual dating and learns something about his relationship style. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Lamont Magee (#205). Original airdate 11/14/2022.