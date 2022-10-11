All American: Homecoming - 'No love'

OWNING IT – With the Spring semester gearing up, Simone (Geffri Maya) finds herself once again at odds with her teammates, leaving her to decide how she wants to be moving forward. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is stressed about how his decision will affect those around him, but there is one person he may not have considered. Keisha (Netta Walker) is all in on her new dance major but she must overcome a roadblock that she didn't anticipate. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) hits a snag with his financial aid and turns to Amara (Kelly Jenrette) for help, causing Amara to investigate the situation. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) takes a difficult, but necessary, step in the right direction. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Cam'ron Moore (#202). Original airdate 10/17/2022.