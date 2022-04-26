All American: Homecoming - 'Move On'

MAKING A DIFFERENCE – Excited about service week, Simone channels all her volunteer efforts into her mentee and gets an idea for a bigger project and get assistance from some unexpected allies. Damon's quest to learn his father's connection to Celine has some surprising revelations. Keisha and Cam get into a conformation making Keisha realize she needs to continue to focus on self-improvement. Still reeling from what happened, Thea decides to confront her fears. Meanwhile, Amara learns who is out to get her, but doesn't seem to get any support from the administration, rather she does get support from someone surprising. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Hollie Overton (#110). Original airdate 5/2/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.