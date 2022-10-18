All American: Homecoming - 'Me, Myself & I'

BALANCING ACT – Simone (Geffri Maya) shows a different side of herself that does not go unnoticed as she reclaims her power on and off the court, but she must decide if that is the best strategy. Damon's (Peyton Alex Smith) determination to ignore his unresolved relationship with Jessie (guest star Joe Holt) leads to conflict and an uncertainty within the team. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) has an unexpected visitor who will challenge him on his decision to pursue music, leaving Cam to turn to Keisha (Netta Walker) for support. As Amara (Kelly Jenrette) settles into her new job, she receives an anonymous critique, making her realize that she needs to sacrifice something important to her. Meanwhile, JR (Sylvester Powell) and Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) find themselves revisiting the past, but each has a different outcome. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Alison McKenzie (#203). Original airdate 10/24/2022.