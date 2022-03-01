All American: Homecoming - 'Love and War'

GOOD INTENTIONS – When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) devise a plan to help boost the baseball team's morale, they realize they have their work cut out for them when an unforeseen obstacle enters that could derail their efforts. Simone (Geffri Maya) tries to extend an olive branch to Thea (Camille Hyde), but things don't turn out as she was expecting. As the RA in her dorm, Keisha (Netta Walker) is met with constant complaints and in the midst of it all, a secret she has been keeping from a friend is revealed. Meanwhile, a former student offers Amara (Kelly Jenrette) a tempting offer, but Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) makes a surprising discovery that might be of more interest to Amara. Mitchell Edwards also stars. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Cam'ron Moore (#103). Original airdate 3/7/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.