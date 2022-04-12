All American: Homecoming - 'Just A Friend'

EVOLVING RELATIONSHIPS – When Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) goes home for a quick trip to get answers from his father about his adoption, Simone (Geffri Maya) drops everything to be his support system. Thea (Camille Hyde) and Nathaniel (guest star Rhoyle Ivy King) immerse themselves in sorority life by helping with the gala, but they discover sorority politics are no joke. JR (Sylvestor Powell) knows what he wants now and is ready to fight for it and Keisha (Netta Walker) helps push Cam (Mitchell Edwards) out of his comfort zone. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) fights for her job as a video of her criticizing Bringston surfaces. Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Megan McNamara (#108). Original airdate 4/18/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.