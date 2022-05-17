All American: Homecoming - 'Irreplaceable'

SEASON FINALE

MEANT TO BE – As Homecoming week continues, Simone (Geffri Maya) grapples with her role on the tennis team and Thea (Camille Hyde) receives some upsetting news. With Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) nowhere to be found, an interim coach steps in which creates conflict for Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and JR (Sylvester Powell) as they try to win their most important game. Keisha (Netta Walker) throws herself into raising funds for Bringston in the hopes of helping to keep her chosen family together, while Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a decision that could have major consequences. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) finds herself back in the spotlight with a surprising career opportunity. Christine Swanson directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Megan McNamara (#113). Original airdate 5/23/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.