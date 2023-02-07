All American: Homecoming - 'I Can Tell'

MIDTERMS – As midterms loom at Bringston, Simone (Geffri Maya) has a lot on her mind and ends up having a heart-to-heart with her line sisters. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is confused by his midterm grades and finds a creative solution to his situation. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is stuck in a precarious position with JR (Sylvester Powell). Meanwhile, Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) finds an unlikely recruit for her campaign. Lastly, Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara (Kelly Jenrette) find themselves rethinking their choices. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Megan McNamara (#211). Original airdate 2/13/2023