Watch CBS News
Features

All American: Homecoming - 'I Can Tell'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

I Can Tell | All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 11 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

MIDTERMS – As midterms loom at Bringston, Simone (Geffri Maya) has a lot on her mind and ends up having a heart-to-heart with her line sisters. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is confused by his midterm grades and finds a creative solution to his situation. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is stuck in a precarious position with JR (Sylvester Powell).  Meanwhile, Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) finds an unlikely recruit for her campaign. Lastly, Marcus (Cory Hardrict) and Amara (Kelly Jenrette) find themselves rethinking their choices. Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul directed the episode written by Megan McNamara (#211). Original airdate 2/13/2023    

First published on February 10, 2023 / 9:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.