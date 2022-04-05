All American: Homecoming - 'Godspeed'

IDENTITY – When Simone is faced with her first college level tournament, she learns she has to conquer an unexpected bigger foe and gets some sage advice from Thea. Damon struggles with an assignment as it hits a little too close to home when it triggers some of his insecurities. As JR re-examines his identity, he gets advice from an unexpected source. Amara continues to fight her battle with President Allen and Bringston in her own way. Meanwhile, the gang rallies around Keisha as she tries to navigate her late mom's birthday on her own since her relationship with her father is strained. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Charia Rose (#107). Original airdate 4/11/2022. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.