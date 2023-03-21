Watch CBS News
All American: Homecoming - 'Diary'

By Elise Cantini

Diary | All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 15 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

BRINGING OUT THE BEST IN EACH OTHER – As Simone (Geffri Maya) preps for the Exhibition Match, she is presented with unexpected obstacles that help her decide between Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) and Lando (guest star Martin Bobb-Sempell). JR (Sylvester Powell) stands up for Cam (Mitchell Edwards) in an unusual way. Damon gets advice from an unlikely source as he struggles with an important interview. Nate (Rhoyle Ivy King) learns the truth about her secret admirer. Keisha (Netta Walker) sees her situation with Dr. Pace in a new light and Marcus (Corey Hardrict) surprises Amara (Kelly Jenrette) with something she did not see coming. Ryan Zaragoza directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#215). Original airdate 3/27/2023

