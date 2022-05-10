All American: Homecoming - 'Confessions'

HIGH STAKES – During Homecoming week, Simone (Geffri Maya), and Thea (Camille Hyde) get ready to compete in a professional tournament and face opponents that challenge them in different ways. With the encouragement of JR (Sylvester Powell), Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) tries to reveal how much he wants to share with his mother. Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) is spiraling out of control and reveals a big secret leaving the team once again divided. Keisha (Netta Walker) is ready to face her fears and is afraid she may be too late but is ready to fight for what she wants. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) comes up with a plan to help Bringston, but things don't go as she hoped. Benny Boom directed the episode written by Marqui Jackson (#112). Original airdate 5/16/2022 @ 9pm. Every episode of ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.