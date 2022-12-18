All American - 'Feeling myself'

ON THE HUNT – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) joins Olivia (Samantha Logan) in her quest to get former players to talk about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan), things start to become real for them. With Jordan's (Michael Evans Behling) encouragement, Layla (Greta Onieogou) agrees to attend a red carpet with Patience (Chelsea Tavares), but Patience is still learning the ins and outs of these exclusive events. Spencer notices that Grace (Karimah Westbrook) is doing a lot of wedding things solo, so he comes up with a solution to make her feel special. Asher (Cody Christian) gets an opportunity to take the next step in his career by going on a recruiting trip. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) gets too involved in a case at work, leading Laura (Monet Mazur) to step in. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty (#503). Original airdate 10/24/2022.