All American - 'Don't sweat the technique'

/ CW11 Seattle

Don’t Sweat the Technique | All American Season 5 Episode 2 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

THE HARD TRUTH – With Spencer's (Daniel Ezra) life hitting a rocky point, he takes some advice from JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Coop (Bre-Z) to embrace college life.  Olivia (Samantha Logan) and Billy's (Taye Diggs) suspicions about Coach Garrett (guest star Sean Carrigan) resurface and cause tension between them and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling).  Layla (Greta Onieogou) makes a power play that catches an unsuspecting Patience (Chelsea Tavares) off-guard.  Meanwhile, Asher (Cody Christian) struggles with trying to be JJ's coach and maintaining their friendship.  Kelli Williams directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#502). Original airdate 10/17/2022.    

First published on October 11, 2022 / 10:10 AM

