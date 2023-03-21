Alexander Skarsgård is a new dad

(CNN) -- Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård is on daddy duty.

The "Big Little Lies" actor revealed the news to Entertainment Tonight Monday at the Season 4 premiere of HBO's "Succession."

His girlfriend Tuva Novotny, who gave birth to their baby, was not at the event. It's Skarsgård's first child and Novotny's second. Novotny, who shares a daughter with a former partner, showed off her baby bump in April at the Swedish Elle Awards.

In 2018, the actor told The London Times that he would like to approach having a family thoughtfully.

Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård, here in New York, Monday, March 20, is a new dad. Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

"I'm not going to ... say, 'Oh, you're all right — let's make a family,'" he said at the time. "I'm more romantic than that. I have friends who've done that, and they're not happy, and then they go through horrible divorces."

In 2017, Skarsgård said he admired his father, actor Stellan Skarsgård, who had eight kids of his own.

"Succession" will premiere its final season this Sunday. Skarsgård plays tech CEO Lukas Matsson, as the sale of Logan Roy's media conglomerate Waystar Royco moves closer to a reality. (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)