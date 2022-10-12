Watch CBS News
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay hundreds of millions to Sandy Hook families in Connecticut trial

Alex Jones was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a defamation case for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. The Connecticut jury found that each plaintiff deserved tens of millions of dollars, with amounts reaching as high as $120 million for a single person. 

Jones and his company were found liable for damages last year. The six-person jury is tasked with determining how much the Infowars show host should pay to 15 plaintiffs — including the families and an FBI agent — for calling the 2012 massacre a hoax.

The jury has been instructed to arrive at two compensatory damages amounts per plaintiff: one sum for defamation damages and another for emotional distress damages. Jurors also will decide whether Jones should pay punitive damages; the judge would decide the amounts later.

Jones has bashed the trial as a "kangaroo court," described it as an affront to free speech rights, and called the judge a "tyrant." His lawyer told the jury that any damages awarded should be minimal.

In August, a jury in Texas ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages in a separate defamation suit.

