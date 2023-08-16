Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants rally groundside for better pay
SEATTLE, August 15, 2023 — Breaking from their usual roles in the skies, Alaska Airlines flight attendants took to the ground today, demanding improved pay. Led by Sara Nelson, International President of their union, hundreds of attendants assembled at Angle Lake Park before marching to SEA Airport. Negotiations between the Association of Flight Attendants and the airline are ongoing, with both parties aiming for resolution.
