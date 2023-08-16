Watch CBS News
Features

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants rally groundside for better pay

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants rally groundside for better pay
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants rally groundside for better pay 02:06

SEATTLE, August 15, 2023 — Breaking from their usual roles in the skies, Alaska Airlines flight attendants took to the ground today, demanding improved pay. Led by Sara Nelson, International President of their union, hundreds of attendants assembled at Angle Lake Park before marching to SEA Airport. Negotiations between the Association of Flight Attendants and the airline are ongoing, with both parties aiming for resolution.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 11:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.