Air quality alerts extended throughout western Washington amid wildfires

SEATTLE - Wildfire smoke made its way out of the Seattle area Monday, but more haze is likely just over the horizon.

An air quality alert covering much of Western Washington, including King County, has been extended through Thursday afternoon at 5:00 P.M. Forecasters say the most severe conditions are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We're going to see widespread 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' perhaps even just generally 'unhealthy,'" said Kirby Cook, science and operations officer of the National Weather Service Seattle/Tacoma. "The idea is that the smoke is not going anywhere until the fires go out."

The health impacts of exposure to wildfire smoke are wide-ranging, from difficulty breathing to worsening of heart conditions. Earlier this summer, a UW-led study found air pollution "can influence childhood behavioral problems and even IQ."

Addison Houston of Public Health - Seattle and King County says the longer wildfires linger, the more likely people will be affected by smoke.

"The Bolt Creek Fire and some of the additional fires that we've had this year are kind of unique, in which they're the latest in the season that we've seen a wildfire event." Houston continued, "even people who consider themselves young and healthy, we are seeing impacts to their health as well."

For now, experts recommend limiting your time outdoors, and using N-95 masks when air quality becomes 'unhealthy.' At home, they suggest closing windows and doors, and increasing use of air filtration systems.

"This can be the HEPA filtration units, or even the low cost 'do it yourself' box fan filter kits," said Houston. With the box fan filter kit, we are seeing almost the similar effectiveness levels as those HEPA filter units."

Rainy weather this Friday is expected to improve air quality, and help crews battle wildfires in the area. You can learn hot to make a DIY box fan filter by following this link.