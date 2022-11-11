Adam Sandler says he didn't get into acting for Oscars

Why is Adam Sandler drawn to playing losers? Why is Adam Sandler drawn to playing losers? 00:33

Adam Sandler rose to fame on "Saturday Night Live" and in films such as "Billy Madison," "Big Daddy" and "Grown Ups." Now he's generating awards buzz for his serious portrayal of a basketball scout in his new film "Hustle." But awards weren't the goal when he moved to Los Angeles to work in entertainment, he tells correspondent Tracy Smith in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast November 13 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

"I didn't come out to California when I was young to get Oscars," Sandler said. "I'm not expecting it. I don't sit and watch my performance and go, 'I'm riveting, man. How the hell did I do that?' I'm just proud of it. And if, if any of that stuff happens, that would be great. If it doesn't happen, still, everything's been pretty damn good."

Correspondent Tracy Smith with actor Adam Sandler, walking his dog, Bagel. CBS News

In the Netflix film "Hustle," Sandler's character roams the Earth looking for the next great professional basketball player. He finds one, in Spain, though getting him to the NBA turns into a brutal uphill climb.

Sandler said he likes playing people who struggle. "I relate to all different types of people," he said. "But I enjoy playing these guys who are struggling. I like that."

"What is it about that?" Smith asked.

"I guess I admire somebody who doesn't give up."

Sandler also talks with Smith about his film, his career, and his love for his wife, Jackie, whom he honors at every stage performance with a song.

