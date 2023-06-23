About 7.5 million Baby Shark toys recalled

7 mil+ Baby Shark toys recalled for serious risks 7 mil+ Baby Shark toys recalled for serious risks 00:46

(WUPA) -- More than 7 million Baby Shark toys are being recalled for risk of serious injury to children.

The full and mini-sized versions of the Robo-Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing and Swim Bath Toys have been flagged by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission and are being recalled by the manufacturer.

The agency says the hard plastic top fin of the toys can seriously cut or puncture a child's skin. According to the agency, the danger is particularly notable when a child uses the toy in a bathtub or wading pool, where a child could slip and fall or sit on the toy.

Consumers are advised to stop using the toys immediately.

#Recall: 7.5 mill. Robo Alive Jr. Baby Shark Sing & Swim & Robo Alive Jr. Mini Baby Shark Bath Toys; impalement, laceration & puncture risks. Get refund. CONTACT: 833-820-0839, https://t.co/eu7WOSvS3v, https://t.co/IAla72Xuzr.



Full recall notice:https://t.co/krWKhOI6Aa pic.twitter.com/iPOehAY3h4 — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 22, 2023

To receive a refund, consumers should contact the manufacturer -- Zuru -- toll-free at 833-820-0839 between 8 am and 7 pm ET, Monday through Friday, or visit their website at https://www.recallrtr.com/bathshark for more information.

The manufacturer says it has already received 12 reports of injuries to children from the toy -- nine of which were severe enough to require stitches or other medical attention.

According to the agency, about 6.5 million of the full-sized Baby Shark toys have been sold, while another 1 million of the Mini Baby Shark toys have been sold at Walmart, CVS, Dollar General, Family Dollar, HEB, Meijer, Target, TJX (including TJMaxx and Marshall's), Ross, and Walgreens stores across the nation. In addition, the toys were sold online by Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers.

The full-size Baby Shark bath toys were sold from May 2019 through March 2023 for between $13 and $15. The Mini Baby Shark bath toys were sold individually and in multi-unit packs from July 2020 through June 2023 for between $6 and $20.