'A Walton's Thanksgiving'

GRATEFUL FOR ALL – The depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It's also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons, who plan to participate in everything. As the story unfolds, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member - at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons' world, everyone's life is changed in ways they could never have imagined - transformed forever through love, faith and kindness! Christian Finlayson, Tatum Sue Matthews, Samuel Goergen, Callaway Corrick, Jacinte Blankenship, Rebcca Koon and Alpha Trivette also star, with special guest appearances by Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. The movie was directed by Joe Lazarov. Original airdate 11/20/2022.