A Victorian country Christmas festival celebrates its 34th year with family fun, shopping, & holiday cheer

Puyallup, WA - The 34th annual A Victorian Country Christmas Festival returns to the Washington State Fair Events Center, in Puyallup, December 1-4, 2022. This holiday showcase event features a shimmering mix of holiday shopping, food, entertainment, holiday cheer in the Winter Wine Garden, photos with Santa at Santa's Village and fun for the whole family! It's a wonderful way to do your holiday shopping and enjoy the spirit of the season in a festive, fun setting that captures the magic and wonder of Christmas. The Singing Nativity is a daily performance not-to-be-missed. The Jubilee Theater features top local and national music and entertainment. Hundreds of exhibitors come together in miles of aisles selling an incredible array of handcrafted gifts, holiday décor, food, baked goods, spirits, beauty products, clothing, jewelry and more produced by local makers and creators! Parking is free. For more show info visit AVictorianCountryChristmas.com.

What: A Victorian Country Christmas Festival is back for its 34th year celebrating the holiday season with

holiday entertainment, photos with Santa and hundreds of exhibitors featuring locally produced and

handmade gifts, food, jewelry, art, home and holiday décor, spirits and much more! It's one of the largest

events of its kind in the Northwest.

Who: It's fun for the whole family. It's an all ages holiday celebration!

When: Thursday, December 1st - Sunday, December 4th, 2022

Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Washington State Fair Events Center

110 9th Avenue SW, Puyallup, WA 98371

Tickets*: Adults $12

Youth (12-18) $10

Children (11 and younger) FREE

Seniors (62 and older) $10

Military $10 (with any valid military or veteran I.D.)

After 4PM (Thursday/Friday) $10

Combo Ticket Special $16 (Thursday night 4PM to close for BOTH A Victorian Country Christmas Festival AND Holiday Magic)

*Online ticketing fees not included. These ticket prices reflect cash sales at the gate.

Parking: FREE